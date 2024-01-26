Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Updates: India Gears Up For Grand Celebration, Heavy Security In Delhi

Republic Day 2024 Parade, Flag Hoisting, Live Updates: The grand Parade will begin around 10:30 AM from Vijay Chowk, with security measures implemented to ensure the safety of the invitees.

Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Updates: India Gears Up For Grand Celebration, Heavy Security In Delhi

Republic Day 2024: India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Sunday, honoring the day when the Constitution of India, that was adopted on 26th November 1949, came into effect on 26th January 1950. It is a day to celebrate the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution and express gratitude to the visionary architect of the Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar, who laid the foundation of Independent India. Delhi will witness grand regimental parades on Kartavya Path, showcasing the participation of the Indian security forces, police, and paramilitary organizations. This year’s parade will focus on women and feature the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka.’ French President Emmanuel Macron will participate as the Chief Guest in the Republic Day Parade 2024. The R-Day Parade will begin around 10:30 AM from Vijay Chowk. Check all the latest updates on this grand event here.

