New Delhi: In a first, India will begin its Republic Day Celebrations 2022, from January 23 (Sunday) this year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi installing a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the leader's 125th birth anniversary. In connection with the celebrations 2022, there will be a full-dress parade rehearsal today which will start at 10.20 am from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium. And, in a bid to conduct a smooth and incident-free full dress rehearsal on January 23 (Sunday) for the Republic Day parade, the Delhi Police has issued an elaborate advisory regarding traffic and security arrangements in the national Capital.
Route for the Republic Day Parade Full Dress Rehearsal
The parade rehearsal will start at 10.20 am on Sunday from Vijay Chowk and enter National Stadium from gate number 1 via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, roundabout Princess Palace, turn left towards Tilak Marg and turn right on C-Hexagon.
Traffic Arrangements and Routes to Avoid in Delhi Today
- No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate till the parade is over on Sunday.
- No cross traffic on Rajpath at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the Parade is over.
- “C”-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Sunday till the entire parade and tableaux enter National Stadium.
- All commuters are advised to avoid the route of the parade from 9 am to 12.30 pm on Sunday.No restrictions for people from north Delhi going towards the New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet, it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay, according to the advisory.
- Movement of the city bus services will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), roundabout Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariate (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, and Tis Hazari Court.
- Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road, and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from NH-24 shall take a right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.
- Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge. All inter-state buses coming from the Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.
- Delhi Metro Rail services will remain available for commuters at all stations during the full dress rehearsal ceremony.
- Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters, or para jumping from aircraft, are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi from 20.01.2022 up to 15.02.2022 (both days inclusive).
- Motorists are requested to observe traffic rules and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.