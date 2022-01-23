New Delhi: In a first, India will begin its Republic Day Celebrations 2022, from January 23 (Sunday) this year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi installing a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the leader’s 125th birth anniversary. In connection with the celebrations 2022, there will be a full-dress parade rehearsal today which will start at 10.20 am from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium. And, in a bid to conduct a smooth and incident-free full dress rehearsal on January 23 (Sunday) for the Republic Day parade, the Delhi Police has issued an elaborate advisory regarding traffic and security arrangements in the national Capital.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Mahatma Gandhi’s Favourite Christian Hymn ‘Abide With Me’ Dropped From Beating Retreat Ceremony Tunes

Route for the Republic Day Parade Full Dress Rehearsal

The parade rehearsal will start at 10.20 am on Sunday from Vijay Chowk and enter National Stadium from gate number 1 via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, roundabout Princess Palace, turn left towards Tilak Marg and turn right on C-Hexagon.

Traffic Arrangements and Routes to Avoid in Delhi Today