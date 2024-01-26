Republic Day Parade: TRAFFIC ADVISORY Regarding Routes, Parking On North & South of Kartavya Path

In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of vehicle on Maulana Azad Road (From R/A Sunehri Masjid to R/A Mansingh Road) & Dr. Rajendra Prashad Road (From R/A Jaswant Singh to R/A Rail Bhawan), there will be one way movement of traffic during Republic Day Celebration 2024.

Security personnel check a vehicle outside the Bakshi Stadium on the eve of the Republic Day, in Srinagar, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)

Republic Day 2024 Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the Republic Day celebrations, outlining the traffic arrangements and restrictions for the smooth sailing of the grand parade. The parade, which is set to begin at 10:30 AM, will be preceded by related programmes at the National War Memorial, India Gate, starting at 9:30 AM. To ensure a hassle-free experience, people have been advised to make maximum use of public transport to reach Kartavya Path, the venue for the parade.

Parking Details On North & South of Kartavya Path

South of Kartavya Path

FOR PARKING LABEL 1 & 2:

Alighting Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp

Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 1 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eiir

Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 2 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eiwb

Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING LABEL 1 & 2:

Pickup Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp

Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 FOR PARKING LABEL 2A: Alighting Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp

Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 2A Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06ej2m

Nirman Bhawan, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 Nirman Bhawan, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06ejpq

Udyog Bhawan, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 Udyog Bhawan, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011

RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING LABEL 2A

Pickup Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp

Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 FOR PARKING LABEL 5 & 7: Pickup Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp

Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 5 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06elx0

Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06en2f

Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 7 Mappls Pin: http://mappls.com/06enzu

Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eohl

Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING LABEL 5 & 7: Alighting Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp

Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 FOR PARKING LABEL 6: Alighting Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp

Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 6 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eu43

UPSC Lane, Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 UPSC Lane, Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 Mappls Pin: vxrerp mappls.com/06eu5k

Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eucb

UPSC Lane, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 UPSC Lane, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eufl

Pandara Park, New Delhi, Delhi, 110003 Pandara Park, New Delhi, Delhi, 110003 RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING LABEL 6 : Pickup Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp

Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 FOR PARKING LABEL 9A & 9B: Alighting Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r

Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 9A Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06esjk

Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 9B Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06esmi

Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING 9A & 9B: Pickup Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r

Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 From North of Kartvya Path 1 & 2: Alighting Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r

Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 1 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eiir

Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 2 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eiwb

Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Return North of Kartvya Path 1 & 2: Pickup Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r

Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 From North of Kartavya Path 5 & 7 Pickup Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r

Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 5 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eiir

Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 7 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eiwb

Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 From North of Kartvya Path 2A Pickup Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r

Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 From North of Kartvya Path 6 Pickup Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r

Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 6 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eu43

UPSC Lane, Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 UPSC Lane, Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 Mappls Pin: vxrerp mappls.com/06eu5k

Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eucb

UPSC Lane, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 UPSC Lane, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011 Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eufl

Pandara Park, New Delhi, Delhi, 110003 Pandara Park, New Delhi, Delhi, 110003 Return Route 1 9A & 9B Alighting Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r

Drop & Pick Up Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Drop & Pick Up Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 FOR PARKING LABEL 9A & 9B: Alighting Point Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r

Drop & Pick Up Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Drop & Pick Up Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 9A Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06esjk

Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Parking 9B Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06esmi

Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001 Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

