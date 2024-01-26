By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Republic Day Parade: TRAFFIC ADVISORY Regarding Routes, Parking On North & South of Kartavya Path
In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of vehicle on Maulana Azad Road (From R/A Sunehri Masjid to R/A Mansingh Road) & Dr. Rajendra Prashad Road (From R/A Jaswant Singh to R/A Rail Bhawan), there will be one way movement of traffic during Republic Day Celebration 2024.
Republic Day 2024 Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the Republic Day celebrations, outlining the traffic arrangements and restrictions for the smooth sailing of the grand parade. The parade, which is set to begin at 10:30 AM, will be preceded by related programmes at the National War Memorial, India Gate, starting at 9:30 AM. To ensure a hassle-free experience, people have been advised to make maximum use of public transport to reach Kartavya Path, the venue for the parade.
Trending Now
In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of vehicle on Maulana Azad Road (From R/A Sunehri Masjid to R/A Mansingh Road) & Dr. Rajendra Prashad Road (From R/A Jaswant Singh to R/A Rail Bhawan), there will be one way movement of traffic during Republic Day Celebration 2024.
You may like to read
Parking Details On North & South of Kartavya Path
South of Kartavya Path
FOR PARKING LABEL 1 & 2:
Alighting Point
Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Parking 1
Parking 2
RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING LABEL 1 & 2:
Pickup Point
Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
FOR PARKING LABEL 2A:
Alighting Point
Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Parking 2A
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06ej2m
Nirman Bhawan, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Nirman Bhawan, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06ejpq
Udyog Bhawan, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Udyog Bhawan, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING LABEL 2A
Pickup Point
Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
FOR PARKING LABEL 5 & 7:
Pickup Point
Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Parking 5
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06elx0
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06en2f
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Parking 7
Mappls Pin: http://mappls.com/06enzu
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eohl
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING LABEL 5 & 7:
Alighting Point
Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
FOR PARKING LABEL 6:
Alighting Point
Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Parking 6
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eu43
UPSC Lane, Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
UPSC Lane, Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: vxrerp mappls.com/06eu5k
Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eucb
UPSC Lane, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
UPSC Lane, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eufl
Pandara Park, New Delhi, Delhi, 110003
Pandara Park, New Delhi, Delhi, 110003
RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING LABEL 6 :
Pickup Point
Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
FOR PARKING LABEL 9A & 9B:
Alighting Point
Parking 9A
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06esjk
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Parking 9B
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06esmi
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING 9A & 9B:
Pickup Point
From North of Kartvya Path 1 & 2:
Alighting Point
Parking 1
Parking 2
Return North of Kartvya Path 1 & 2:
Pickup Point
From North of Kartavya Path 5 & 7
Pickup Point
Parking 5
Parking 7
From North of Kartvya Path 2A
Pickup Point
From North of Kartvya Path 6
Pickup Point
Parking 6
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eu43
UPSC Lane, Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
UPSC Lane, Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: vxrerp mappls.com/06eu5k
Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eucb
UPSC Lane, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
UPSC Lane, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eufl
Pandara Park, New Delhi, Delhi, 110003
Pandara Park, New Delhi, Delhi, 110003
Return Route 1 9A & 9B
Alighting Point
Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r
Drop & Pick Up Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Drop & Pick Up Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
FOR PARKING LABEL 9A & 9B:
Alighting Point
Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r
Drop & Pick Up Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Drop & Pick Up Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Parking 9A
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06esjk
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Parking 9B
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06esmi
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.