Top Recommended Stories

Republic Day Parade: TRAFFIC ADVISORY Regarding Routes, Parking On North & South of Kartavya Path

In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of vehicle on Maulana Azad Road (From R/A Sunehri Masjid to R/A Mansingh Road) & Dr. Rajendra Prashad Road (From R/A Jaswant Singh to R/A Rail Bhawan), there will be one way movement of traffic during Republic Day Celebration 2024.

Published: January 26, 2024 6:56 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Republic Day Parade: TRAFFIC ADVISORY Regarding Routes, Parking On North & South of Kartavya Path
Security personnel check a vehicle outside the Bakshi Stadium on the eve of the Republic Day, in Srinagar, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)

Republic Day 2024 Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the Republic Day celebrations, outlining the traffic arrangements and restrictions for the smooth sailing of the grand parade. The parade, which is set to begin at 10:30 AM, will be preceded by related programmes at the National War Memorial, India Gate, starting at 9:30 AM. To ensure a hassle-free experience, people have been advised to make maximum use of public transport to reach Kartavya Path, the venue for the parade.

Trending Now

In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of vehicle on Maulana Azad Road (From R/A Sunehri Masjid to R/A Mansingh Road) & Dr. Rajendra Prashad Road (From R/A Jaswant Singh to R/A Rail Bhawan), there will be one way movement of traffic during Republic Day Celebration 2024.

You may like to read

Parking Details On North & South of Kartavya Path

South of Kartavya Path

FOR PARKING LABEL 1 & 2:

Alighting Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 1

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eiir
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 2

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eiwb
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING LABEL 1 & 2:

Pickup Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

FOR PARKING LABEL 2A:

Alighting Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 2A

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06ej2m
Nirman Bhawan, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06ejpq
Udyog Bhawan, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011

RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING LABEL 2A

Pickup Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

FOR PARKING LABEL 5 & 7:

Pickup Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 5

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06elx0
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06en2f
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 7

Mappls Pin: http://mappls.com/06enzu
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eohl
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING LABEL 5 & 7:

Alighting Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

FOR PARKING LABEL 6:

Alighting Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 6

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eu43
UPSC Lane, Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: vxrerp mappls.com/06eu5k
Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eucb
UPSC Lane, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eufl
Pandara Park, New Delhi, Delhi, 110003

RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING LABEL 6 :

Pickup Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/vxrerp
Vigyan Bhawan Drop and Pickup Point Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

FOR PARKING LABEL 9A & 9B:

Alighting Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r
Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 9A

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06esjk
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 9B

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06esmi
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

RETURN JOURNEY FOR PARKING 9A & 9B:

Pickup Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r
Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

From North of Kartvya Path 1 & 2:

Alighting Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r
Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 1

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eiir
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 2

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eiwb
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Return North of Kartvya Path 1 & 2:

Pickup Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r
Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

From North of Kartavya Path 5 & 7

Pickup Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r
Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 5

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eiir
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 7

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eiwb
Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

From North of Kartvya Path 2A

Pickup Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r
Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

From North of Kartvya Path 6

Pickup Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r
Drop & Pick Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 6

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eu43
UPSC Lane, Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: vxrerp mappls.com/06eu5k
Jam Nagar House, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eucb
UPSC Lane, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi, 110011
Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06eufl
Pandara Park, New Delhi, Delhi, 110003

Return Route 1 9A & 9B

Alighting Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r
Drop & Pick Up Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

FOR PARKING LABEL 9A & 9B:

Alighting Point

Mappls Pin: https://mappls.com/7gy30r
Drop & Pick Up Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 9A

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06esjk
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Parking 9B

Mappls Pin: mappls.com/06esmi
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.