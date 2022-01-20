New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day celebration on January 26, restrictions have been imposed at the Delhi airport on charter flights and airlines’ non-scheduled flights, a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said. During which no landing or take off will be permitted from the Delhi airport for airlines’ non-scheduled flights and general aviation companies’ charter flights between 10. 15 am-1.15 pm till January 24.Also Read - Delhi To Be No-Flying Zone Till Feb 15: Paragliders, Aerial Vehicles Banned Starting Today

On Republic Day, non-scheduled flights and charter flights will not be allowed to land or take off from the Delhi airport between 7 am-1 pm and between 2 pm-6.30 pm, it mentioned.

On January 29, due to Beating the Retreat ceremony, non-scheduled flights and charter flights will not be permitted to land or take off from the Delhi airport between 4 pm-7 pm, it noted.

There will be no impact of NOTAM on the aircraft of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and the Indian Army’s aviation wing, it mentioned.

“State-owned aircraft or helicopter can fly with the governor or chief minister of state,” it noted.

Scheduled flights of airlines will operate as usual, it mentioned.