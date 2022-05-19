New Delhi: Resident Doctors of Lady Hardinge College will withdraw from all services (Routine as well as emergency) from 9 am today onwards, in view of intimidation and physical assault with on duty resident doctors. This comes following an incident where the relative of a patient assaulted Resident doctors including one female doctor on May 18.

Reacting sharply to the development, the Resident Doctors’ Association of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in Delhi wrote to the Director of LHMC, stating that the Resident doctors are going on strike and withdrawing from routine as well as emergency services from 09:00 AM of May 19 until their demands are met.

Institutional FIR with arrest of all culprits with immediate effect. Registration of case under Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare. Appointment of separate bouncers for each high risk and vulnerable area. Formation of a Quick Response Team with immediate effect. Strict implementation of one patient- one relative protocol in the hospitals.

Resident Doctors of Lady Hardinge College to withdraw from all services (Routine as well as emergency) from 9 am today onwards, in view of intimidation and physical assault with on duty resident doctors pic.twitter.com/2geEqeNaZd — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

According to RDA LHMC, the on-duty doctors of Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital in Delhi were assaulted by a relative of the patient on May 18. ” On 18/05/2022 Resident Doctors including one female Doctor have been intimidated and assaulted by a patient relative. Such brutal attacks and inhuman behaviour with life saviours is not acceptable,” a statement from RDA LHMC read.