Restrictions Imposed as G20 Summit Begins: Here’s How To Use MapMyIndia App To Check Routes Across Delhi

Amid restrictions for G20 Summit, Delhi Police has tied up with Map My India’s Mappls app to give commuters real-time traffic updates and also alert you about the routes that will be blocked.

New Delhi: Traffic restrictions have come into force in the national capital as the grand G20 Summit 2023 started with the arrival of world leaders at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. The three-day mega will witness many events being hosted and important meetings between nations that look to secure the future of the world. The prime G20 members include the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Russia among others.

In the wake of these developments, several restrictions have been imposed in the city and the public will face plenty of these curbs for the next two days, especially with their movement across some parts of Delhi.

In this regard, the Delhi Police has tied up with Map My India’s Mappls app to give commuters real-time traffic updates and also alert you about the routes that will be blocked.

What Is Mappls App?

Mappls app is the navigation app for mobile users which has been developed by MapmyIndia — the technology company known for its navigation services, devices and more. Mappls app will help you move around in Delhi over the next few days, and get all the latest traffic updates provided by the Delhi Traffic Police.

How To Check Traffic Updates On Mappls App

First you need to search for Mappls app on the Play Store.

Then, you need to download the Mappls app on your phone

After this, you will have to click on the G20 icon on the right of the screen

Then, please enable visual traffic for updates

Soon after this, you need to click on the G20 traffic advisory for detailed information

Check for routes that are restricted or other traffic diversions

Check how to use the Mappls app if you are planning to take the route for going to the Airport from various parts of Delhi.

From Airport To South Delhi

T3 Terminal road – Service Road NH 48 – Sanjay T-Point – RTR Marg – Moti Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk.

From Airport To Noida

Vijayant Thapar Marg – Jamna Lal Bajaj Marg – DND Flyover – Ashram Flyover – Ashram Railway Crossing Bridge – Lajpat Nagar Flyover – MG Road – Moolchand underpass – Andrews Ganj flyover – AIIMS flyover – Safdarjung flyover – Bhikaji Cama Place flyover – Ring Road – RTR Marg – Ula Batar road – T3 Departure road

From Airport To Gurgaon

NH 148A – Entry 21 – Jaipur Road – IGI Road – IGI T3 Road

