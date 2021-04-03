New Delhi: Restrictions will be in place on Easter Sunday that will be celebrated on April 4 at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, one of the oldest churches in Delhi. Only 25 to 30 per cent of worshippers will likely be allowed into the church. Further, senior citizens have been advised not to visit the church. Also Read - Delhi Reports 3,549 Fresh COVID Cases In Last 24 Hours, CM Kejriwal Urges Delhiites To Wear Mask, Use Sanitizer

Amid the fourth wave of coronavirus in the national capital, Christians marked Good Friday services on April 2 with tight restrictions on gatherings. The Sacred Heart Cathedral usually draws thousands of people for its Easter week services but the church allowed just 25 to 30 per cent of the worshippers inside. Also Read - Delhi Facing Fourth Wave of Coronavirus, But No Plan For Lockdown: CM Kejriwal Amid Rising Cases | Key Points

“On Good Friday many people used to come, but this year due to COVID-19, the number of people were restricted. The number of people visiting the church has been restricted for Easter this year as well. The services will be held at 30 per cent capacity of the church. Senior citizens have been advised to avoid visiting the church,” said Father Lawrence, Parish priest, Sacred Heart Cathedral.

“Following the guidelines of the government, those visiting the church have been asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks,” he said adding that online registration is also available for those who wished to attend the services.

Devotees who participated in the prayer on Good Friday and services were also subjected to thermal screening at the entrance to the cathedral.

When asked about the message for Easter this year, Father Lawrence said, “The message for Easter is that we should never get disappointed with any situation and trust in God and always hope for good.”

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 large gatherings have been restricted across the country. Last year, there was a total lockdown during Good Friday and Easter.

Delhi recorded 3,594 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily count this year while 14 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the toll to 11,050, according to the health department.

(With inputs from agencies)