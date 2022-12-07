Result Of Key Fight Between AAP, BJP For Delhi Civic Polls Today. But Why Is MCD Important?

The MCD is among the largest civic bodies in the world.

The voting for all the MCD seats was held on December 4 with more than 50% voter turnout.

MCD Election Results 2022: Delhi’s MCD election is always talked about a lot and enjoys thorough media coverage as well due to its impact on approximately 1.1 crore people in the national capital. The MCD is among the largest civic bodies in the world. It comes second after the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which oversees an estimated 1.4 crore people in Tokyo’s villages, towns, cities and special wards.

The counting of votes will be held today and if exit polls are to be believed we may see a change at the helm of affairs with AAP coming to power after BJP enjoyed a 15-year long run. This will be the first Delhi MCD election after the delimitation of wards in the national capital.

The Bharatiya Janata Party ruled the MCD for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 and won all three corporations (North, South and East) even after trifurcation in 2012.

But why is MCD so important? The answer lies in its sheer size and the impact it has on the lives of so many people.

Key Functions Of MCD

MCD runs hospitals and dispensaries, manages the water supply and drainage system, and maintains markets, parks and parking lots. MCD oversees the construction and maintenance of roads and over-bridges, handles waste management and street lighting, runs primary schools, operates tax collection, runs cremation grounds, and maintains the records of citizens’ births and deaths. Some functions overlap with the Delhi government like the construction and maintenance of roads in the national capital. The roads that are more than 60 feet wide usually come under the government, while the narrower ones are under the MCD. The MCD runs primary schools, while the Delhi government provides schooling for children in other grades, which include high school. In the health sector, the MCD runs dispensaries and some hospitals, while the Delhi government runs larger and more specialised hospitals. The MCD collects toll taxes at the borders, property taxes and advertisement revenue while the Delhi government collects excise duties, service taxes and value-added taxes on the sales of services and commodities. The MCD also gets monetary grants, including a share of taxes, from both the Centre and the Delhi government.