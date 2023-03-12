Home

Road Caves in Near West Delhi’s Metro Hospital; Traffic Advisory Issued

Commuters are likely to face inconvenience as a portion of a road caved in near Metro Hospital on Girdhari Lal Goswami marg in West Delhi

New Delhi: A portion of road caved in near Metro Hospital on Girdhari Lal Goswami marg in West Delhi on Sunday and commuters are likely to face inconvenience due to the incident. To alert residents of the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid the stretch.

Traffic Alert.

Movement of Traffic has been restricted on Girdhari Lal Goswami marg in the carriageway from Loha Mandi towards Shadipur depot due to road caved-in near Metro Hospital and near New Patel Nagar park. Kindly avoid the stretch. pic.twitter.com/EiJBwSfjn7 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 12, 2023



Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police wrote, “Movement of Traffic has been restricted on Girdhari Lal Goswami marg in the carriageway from Loha Mandi towards Shadipur depot due to road caved-in near Metro Hospital and near New Patel Nagar park. Kindly avoid the stretch.”

