Robbery in Delhi: 3 Men Rob Rs 1 Lakh From Motorcyclist In Delhi’s Busy Mandoli Street; Caught On Camera

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police arrested five people for robbing a delivery agent and his associate of around Rupees 2 lakh at gunpoint inside Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel.

New Delhi: Three people were caught on CCTV as they publicly robbed a man of Rs. 1 lakh in Delhi’s Mandoli Area on June 19. The police has registered a case and efforts are underway to catch the robbers, Delhi Police said. In the video shared by ANI, two of the accused can be seen snatching a bag from the person, pulling and dragging him down from the two-wheeler. The third one can be seen waiting for them across the road on a bike.

The two sat on the pillion of the bike and fled the scene. The Delhi Police confirmed the video and said that a case has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the culprits.

#WATCH | Three miscreants allegedly looted Rs 1 lakh from a person in the Mandoli area on June 19. Police have registered a case and efforts are being made to identify the culprits: Delhi police (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/hwGsTPFsje — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

Similar incident Reported A Day Ago

A group of goons stopped a moving cab and looted the passengers in it at gunpoint. The incident reportedly took place on June 24 in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan Tunnel. The Delhi Crime Branch arrested 4 accused in connection with the incident.

A delivery agent and his associate were the ones who were robbed by the group of unknown assailants seen in the video. They were looted of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash at gunpoint. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

#WATCH | A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals: Delhi Police (CCTV… pic.twitter.com/WchQo2lXSj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

In the wake of the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded that the Lieutenant Governor should resign and also targeted the Centre over the matter. The incident comes days after Kejriwal wrote a letter to the LG VK Saxena in the light of recent cases of murder in the national capital.

In his letter, Kejriwal also proposed a meeting of his cabinet with the LG and sought directions for police officers to hold joint meetings with elected MLAs, councilors, and Resident Welfare Associations to suggest better ways of reduction of crime in the national capital.

