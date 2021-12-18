New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested a DRDO scientist for allegedly designing the blast inside a Rohini district court earlier this month. Giving details, Rakesh Asthana, CP, Delhi Police said that the police have registered a case under Section 307 436 IPC, Section 3 Explosives Act in connection with the low-intensity blast that took place at Rohini Court Complex on December 9. He further added that the Special Cell was handed over the investigation of the matter.Also Read - Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Apply For Junior Engineer, Accounts Officer Posts Before THIS Date

"During probe, we identified about 1000 cars that were present on the day of explosion. Their drivers, owners were questioned, the CCTV footages from inside and outside the court complex were also examined along with people/accused who had hearings the same day," Rakesh Asthana added.

It must be noted that the low-intensity explosion that took place inside the courtroom on December 9 had injured one person. Notably, the blast at the Rihini Court took place months after jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead by two men inside a different Rohini courtroom on September 24.

As per the updates, the person arrested in the case is a serving scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Giving further details the officials said there are three points of evidence to the accused in the case. They added that the first is the CCTV footage that showed him twice on screen, once with a bag, suspected to carry the explosives, and the second time without it.

And they added that the second was the presence of the lawyer who was the alleged target inside the courtroom. Moreover, the third was the company logo on the bag, which is allegedly the same firm where his cousin works.

As per reports, the accused confessed to plotting the explosion with the intention of killing a lawyer with whom he is embroiled in litigation. The accused also stated that the lawyer had reportedly lodged 10 cases against the accused, who said the legal issues upset him mentally.