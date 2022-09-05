New Delhi: In a distressing news coming from New Delhi, a 25-year-old man died allegedly by suicide on Sunday, days after killing his mother in Rohini. According to the police statement, the mother was allegedly killed 2-3 days ago and her body was found lying in the bathroom. Later, the son killed self with a knife on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Kshitij and Mithilesh.Also Read - Another Tamil Nadu Student Kills Self Over Fear of Failing NEET

The matter came to light after a Police Control Room (PCR) call was made around 8 pm by neighbours who sensed a foul smell coming from the house. When the investigating officer reached the spot, he found the main door bolted from inside. The staff broke into the house from the balcony and found the body of a man, with blood around. The body of a woman was found lying in the washroom. Her body was highly decomposed, said Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini). Also Read - Gurugram MNC Manager Kills Self After Woman Colleague's Accusation At Office, Leaves 4-Page Note

77-PAGE SUICIDE NOTE RECOVERED

A 77-page suicide note was also recovered from the spot, in which Kshitij confessed to his crime and also underlined details behinf the drastic step. In the suicide note, Kshitij mentioned about “depression” and that he wanted to end his life because he was also unemployed, the officer said. Also Read - MBBS Final Year Student of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room

“We also found a suicide note of about 77 pages at the spot written by Kshitij. In the note, Kshitij admitted that he killed his mother on Thursday. Later, he died by slitting his neck. We sent crime teams and forensic science lab teams to the spot. Legal action has been initiated in the case,” the DCP added.

Police said nothing suspicious has been detected yet. They are trying to contact relatives to know about the family.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)