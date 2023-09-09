Traveling Out Of Delhi? Check THESE Routes To Reach IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station During G20

New Delhi: Minto Road wears deserted look due to restricted traffic owing to tight security arrangements for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI09_08_2023_000312B)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory aimed at facilitating smooth transportation for commuters during the upcoming G20 Summit that began today at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. And as several high-profile dignitaries from around the world is visiting the city the authorities have announced certain traffic regulations that will be put in place in and around New Delhi till September 11 while also ensuring smooth Metro services and the availability of various public transport options.

It is to be noted that during this period, the entire New Delhi district is designated as ‘Controlled Zone-I,’ while the area enclosed by the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a ‘Regulated Zone.’ These restrictions will be in effect from 5 am on Friday until midnight on Sunday.

How to reach IGI Airport?

One of the most efficient ways to reach IGI Airport is by utilizing the Delhi Metro. The Orange Line, in particular, offers direct connectivity to the airport. To ensure one is on the right track, visit the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) website to check the exact metro navigation for IGI Airport from the nearest metro station. The ease of access and minimal travel time make this a popular choice for many summit-goers.

Moreover, from September 4 to 13, the Delhi Metro will make ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ available for purchase at designated counters in 36 metro stations, making travel easier for both residents and visitors.

Here are various metro lines you can take to reach or return from Delhi airport:

From Dwarka to T3 (and vice versa): Use the Blue Line to Dwarka Sector 21 Station and then transfer to the Airport Express Line, which will take you to IGI Airport T3.

From New Delhi to T3 (and vice versa): Take the Yellow Line to New Delhi Station and then switch to the Airport Express Line, which provides access to IGI Airport T3. Alternatively, you can use the Orange Line from Shivaji Stadium to IGI Airport T3.

From South Delhi to T3 (and vice versa): Utilize the Pink Line to Dhaula Kuan Station, and from there, take the Airport Express Line to IGI Airport T3. Alternatively, you can use the Magenta Line to Hauz Khas Station, then the Yellow Line to Dilli Haat-INA Station, followed by the Pink Line to Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station, and finally transfer to the Airport Express Line to reach IGI Airport T3.

From North Delhi to T3 (and vice versa): Take the Red Line to Kashmere Gate Station, then switch to the Yellow Line to reach New Delhi Station. From there, you can transfer to the Airport Express Line for access to IGI Airport T3.

From Gurugram to T3 (and vice versa): Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.

How To Reach IGI Airport Via Car

For those preferring to travel by car, specific routes have been outlined for various areas of Delhi to reach both Terminal 3 (T3) and Terminal 1 (T1) of the IGI Airport.

From Gurugram to T1 & from T1 to Gurugram: Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From Dwarka to T3 & from T3 to Dwarka: Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From Dwarka to T1 & from T1 to Dwarka: Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T3 & from T3 to New Delhi & South Delhi: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T1 & from T1 to New Delhi & South Delhi : AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From West Delhi to T3 & from T3 to West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From West Delhi to T1 & from T1 to West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From North & East Delhi to T3 & from T3 to North & East Delhi: ISBT Kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From North & East Delhi to T1 & from T1 to North & East Delhi: ISBT Kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

How to reach New Delhi Railway station?

For people who are traveling to New Delhi Railway Station from South and West Delhi: Commence your journey at Dhaula Kuan, then follow this route:

Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Naraina Flyover – Mayapuri Chowk – Kirti Nagar Main Road – Shadipur Flyover – Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg) – R/A Pusa – Pusa Road – Dayal Chowk – Panchkuian Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road (for Paharganj) or Minto Road – Bhavbhuti Marg (for Ajmeri Gate).

For people traveling from North and East Delhi using this route:

Yudhisthir Setu – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – R/A Jhandewalan – D.B. Gupta Road – Sheela Cinema Road – Paharganj Bridge.

How To Reach Nizamuddin Railway Station

From South Delhi, take the following routes: Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road – Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg – Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

To go to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station from East Delhi, take Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-II Road.

City bus services:

City buses will run on the Ring Road and the surrounding road network in the direction of Delhi’s boundaries. These buses are permitted to leave Delhi. However, the New Delhi Area would not have access to City Bus service.

Movement of the City Bus Services will be restricted at the following points:-

ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram Chowk, Moolchand Flyover, Vivekanand Marg (Regional Passport Office), AIIMS, Under RTR Flyover, Mayapuri Chowk, Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Azadpur Chowk

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

