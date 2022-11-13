Routes You Need To Avoid In Delhi During India International Trade Fair From November 14-27

India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be organised in Delhi from November 14 to 27. Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory on routes to avoid, parking restrictions and other instructions.

Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory on routes to avoid during trade fair.

New Delhi: As the India International Trade Fair (IITF) kicks off tomorrow, i.e. November 14, Monday at Pragati Maidan, Delhi traffic police has released an advisory mentioning diversions in expectation of traffic congestion on some roads. The trade fair will continue till November 27. According to the police, traffic congestion is expected on the days of the trade fair at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Qila Road.

Traffic Advisory

In view of the India International Trade Fair, 2022 at Pragati Maidan from 14th to 27th November, necessary traffic arrangements have been made. People are advised to plan their travel accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/Dxu1Q8QOMO — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 13, 2022

HERE ARE THE ROUTES TO AVOID:

Bhairon Marg

Purana Quila Road

Shershah Road

Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road – Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing

RESTRICTIONS ON PARKING:

Parking on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg is prohibited.

Visitors’ vehicles will not be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, and Tilak Marg.

If found parked, vehicles will be towed.

Towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking.

Parking at designated places, which are 1. Bhairon Mandir Parking, Bhairon Road 2. Delhi Zoo 3. Bhagwan Dass Road (only on Saturday & Sunday)

Right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg is not allowed

Shuttle service will be available from Bhairon Mandir parking to Gate 1 of Pragati Maidan.

SOME POINTS TO KEEP IN MIND BEFORE VISITING THE TRADE FAIR:

Only business visitors are allowed from November 14 to 18.

Open for the general public from November 19 to 27.

No entry of visitors from Gate 5-A and 5-B.

Entry is allowed from Gate 1, 4, 10, 11, and Craft Museum Gate.

Entry for media persons- Gate 4 and 10.

Entry for ITPO officials- Gate 4 and 10.

Entry closed after 6 pm.

Tickets will not be sold at Pragati Maidan.

Tickets would be sold online and at selected Metro Stations.

Alighting points for chauffeur-driven vehicles and taxis will be on the service lane in front of Gate 4.

Entry to the fairgrounds may be closed earlier.