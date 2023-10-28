Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 50,000 Appointment Letters, Says Sports Sector Generating New Opportunities

Home

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributed more than 50,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youths on Saturday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 50,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youths via video conferencing on Saturday. The Rozgar Mela was organised at 37 locations across the country. Recruitment processes are being conducted in various departments of the Central Government, as well as in states and Union Territories that are supporting this initiative. While addressing the youths, he mentioned that lakhs of young people have been provided with government jobs through the Rozgar Mela (employment fair) program so far.

“Rozgar Mela was started in October last year. ‘Rojgar Mela’ is being organised at the Centre and in NDA, BJP-ruled states. Till now, lakhs of youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs. Today, more than 50,000 youth have been given government jobs. There is some time in Diwali, but this occasion is no less than Diwali for the families of the receivers of 50,000 appointment letters,” PM Modi said.

Praising Indian athletes, the Prime Minister also highlighted that the sports sector is generating new job opportunities. “Sports sector is generating new employment opportunities. Our players are giving historical performances in National and International games… When the sports sector develops,… trainers, physio, referees and sports nutrition also get new opportunities..,” he said.

These recruits are selected from different states will be joining the government in various Ministries and Departments such as the Department of Posts, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Department of Higher Education, Department of Revenue, Literacy and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Department of School Education among others.

Rozgar Mela is an initiative of the Central Government to fulfil the commitment of the Prime Minister to give highest priority to employment generation.

The Mela is expected to boost employment generation and offer significant opportunities for youth empowerment and their active engagement in national development.

The recently recruited appointees are also being provided with the chance to enhance their skills through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. This platform offers access to over 750 e-learning courses, ensuring learning flexibility across various devices and locations.

