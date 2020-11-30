New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday capped the price of RT-PCR test by private labs in the national capital at Rs 800. This announcement was made soon after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed officials to reduce the rates of RT-PCR tests in an effort to help those who want their tests done in private labs. Also Read - Ahead of Christmas, Top US Scientist Fauci Warns of 'Surge Upon Surge' in COVID-19 Cases

These tests are being conducted free of cost in government hospitals. But, people had to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

Issuing the directive, CM Kejriwal tweeted, "I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs."

RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test are two types of tests done to detect novel coronavirus. Both tests are done free at government testing centres and hospitals, but not at private clinics or hospitals. Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

Delhi has reported 1,487 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 35,091 on Monday, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.