New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a 40-feet long and 10-feet high boundary wall collapsed in the national capital, injuring one sanitation worker in the incident. Speaking to media, a fire department official said they received a call at about 7: 55 AM that a wall located at Rajender Marg near a petrol pump in the Tis Hazari area of the city has collapsed.

Unknown people contacted the fire department after the incident and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to media reports, half of the wall's height comprised bricks while the rest were grills.

A man who was there at the time of the unfortunate accident was trapped below the debris. The fire department officials rescued the man.

“The man had only minor injuries and is being given treatment at the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital,” a fire department official told the news agency IANS. According to the Delhi Fire Service Director, Atul Garg, a 40-feet long and 10-feet high wall collapsed.

(With Inputs from Agencies)