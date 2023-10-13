Home

News

Sanjay Singh Sent To Judicial Custody Till Oct 27; AAP Workers Stage Protest, Arrested

Sanjay Singh Sent To Judicial Custody Till Oct 27; AAP Workers Stage Protest, Arrested

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, which had earlier remanded AAP MP Sanjay Singh to ED custody till October 10, sent the AAP Rajya Sabha MP to judicial custody till October 27 today.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh being brought to Rouse Avenue Court to appear in a connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (File Photo/ ANI)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was on Friday sent to judicial custody till October 27 by a court here. Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case earlier this month, was produced before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court by the probe agency today after the end of his remand period.

Trending Now

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, which had earlier remanded Singh to ED custody till October 10, sent the AAP Rajya Sabha MP to judicial custody till October 27 today.

You may like to read

#UPDATE | Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sends AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to judicial custody till October 27. https://t.co/JjcVmx5hHw — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

Singh was arrested on Wednesday, October 4, following the ED raid at his residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

On the morning of October 4, the ED raided Sanjay Singh’s home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy and later arrested him.

AAP workers arrested

Meanwhile, several AAP workers protesting Singh’s arrest by the ED were detained by the Delhi Police here today.

Scores of AAP workers staged a massive protest outside the AAP office on Friday demanding the release of Sanjay Singh.

“There has been no evidence against Sanjay Singh, but only because he is a big leader of the Opposition and speaks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is reason why he has been arrested. The protests will continue until Sanjay Singh is released”, said AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta.

The Aam Aadmi party have been staging protests across the country demanding Sanjay Singh’s release.

Earlier, AAP workers also staged a protest in Mumbai and were detained by the Police.

Speaking on Sanjay Singh’s arrest and the raids by Central agencies, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai targeted the BJP and said “This is going to continue till the 2024 elections unless the BJP loses.”

Earlier this month AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal visited Sanjay Singh’s residence.

On his arrest, he said “The ED officials searched his entire house but found nothing. However, they still put him under arrest in the evening. The arrest shows PM Modi’s growing desperation and frustration as the elections are drawing near. The coming together of the Opposition forces under the INDIA bloc has got him rattled. Sanjay’s arrest has only bared PM Modi’s frustrations.”

Earlier today, Singh moved the the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in the Delhi liquor scam case and has also challenged the remand granted by the trial court.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES