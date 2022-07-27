New Delhi: Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal received death threats on Tuesday night and thereafter sought protection from the Delhi Police. He received an anonymous letter on which was written “Allah ka paigam hai Vineet Jindal, tera bhi sar tan se juda karenge jald hi” (It’s Allah’s message Vineet Jindal, we will behead you too shortly.)Also Read - Nearly 12,000 Posts Lying Vacant in Delhi Police: Govt

Vineet Jindal shared the letter in a tweet, saying that "this is a threat to my life and my family's life."

आज जिहादियों ने मेरा भी सर तन से जुदा कर ने की धमकी दी मेरे घर पर भेजा गया ये ।मेरी व मेरे परिवार की जान को ख़तरा हे ये बात पहेले ही दिल्ली पुलिस मन चुकी हे @cp_delhi @DCP_NorthWest से आग्रह हे की इस पर करवाही करे । pic.twitter.com/y8eLYsgpY9 — Adv.Vineet Jindal (@vineetJindal19) July 26, 2022

Notably, an FIR has been registered pertaining to this matter in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar police station on Tuesday under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It is pertinent to mention that the offence under section 506 of IPC is cognizable and non-bailable.

This comes after Jindal had filed a complaint against Adil Chishti, son of Sayed Sarwar Chishti, the Khadim of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, for allegedly making derogatory statement against Hindu deities.

Following backlash, Chishti issued a clarification saying that his statement was only a rebuttal to Nupur Sharma’s earlier comments.