Satyendar Jain Custody Extended: In a development, which can have far-reaching political implications, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday got further custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain till June 13, in an alleged money laundering case.

Enforcement Directorate gets further custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain till June 13, in an alleged money laundering case Jain has filed a bail application through his lawyer in court. — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

For the unversed, the Enforcement Directorate had recently conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Jain and his known persons, including relatives. A recovery of cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg was made. The ED had said that it conducted a search operation on June 6 at the premises of Jain, his wife and accomplices who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering.

“We conducted raids at the premises belonging to Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain, the Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, G.S. Matharoo, Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools, Yogesh Kumar Jain, Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust,” the ED official had said.

The ED had learnt during the investigation that one accomplice member of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust had provided accommodation entries for transfer of land from company beneficially owned by Jain to family members of accomplices in order to alienate the property and to frustrate the process of confiscation.

During the search various incriminating documents and digital records were seized. The cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained sources were found during the said premises and were seized under PMLA.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain hus wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

