New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain has been arrested in an alleged Hawala case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, said officials.

Satyendar Jain's arrest comes close on the heels of the attaching of his properties worth Rs 4.81 crore by the Enforcement Directorate.

Satyendar Jain is the Minister of Health, Home, Power, PWD, Industries, Urban Development & Flood, and Irrigation and Water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government. He is an MLA from Shakurbasti.

Interestingly, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal had, during an AAP rally in January this year said that his sources have told him that Satyendar Jain would likely be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate soon.

Reacting to Satyendar Jain’s arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “A fake case is being run against Satyendra Jain for 8 years. Till now ED has called him many times. In between, the ED stopped calling him for many years as they did not get anything. Now they have started again because Satyendra Jain is the election in charge of Himachal Pradesh.

“BJP is losing badly in Himachal. That is why Satyendra Jain has been arrested today so that he cannot go to Himachal. They will be released in a few days as the case is completely fake.”