Another Video Of Satyendar Jain From Tihar Surfaces, This Time It Is With Suspended Jail Superintendent

Earlier, similar videos of Jain was shared online by some BJP leaders where he could be seen getting foot massage and other special facilities in the jail.

New Delhi: A fresh video showing Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain meeting a superintendent of the Tihar jail inside his prison cell emerged on Saturday. The purported video of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader meeting the jail superintendent was shared on social media by BJP media cell head Harish Khurana. He said, “Have this new video of honest minister Jain. Jail superintendent’s attendance in the court of jail minister at 8 pm.”

Earlier, similar videos of Jain was shared online by some BJP leaders where he could be seen getting foot massage and other special facilities in the jail. After which, the AAP leader urged a Delhi court to put a stop on CCTV camera footage of his cell being “leaked” to the media.

The Tihar jail superintendent, seen on the video, was suspended for alleged involvement in providing “special treatment” to Jain, who is in prison since May 31 in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to news agency PTI, suspended officer Ajit Kumar, was the superintendent of jail number 7 in the prison complex and was from the DANICS cadre.

Jain could be seen in earlier purported videos getting back and foot massages in his cell, reading some documents and talking to visitors while lying on a bed. Mineral water bottles and a remote are also seen. In one video, he was seen getting a head massage while sitting on a chair.

BJP leaders had alleged that he was getting massages from a rape accused. To which the Kejriwal-led party has said Jain was receiving physiotherapy in the jail.

The ED probing the money laundering charges against Jain had claimed in a court that he was getting “special treatment” inside the Tihar jail. It had also presented CCTV footage to substantiate the claim.

The agency on Tuesday told a Delhi court that it had no role in the alleged leakage of CCTV footage of Jain reportedly getting special treatment inside the prison cell. The jailed AAP minister had filed a plea seeking contempt proceedings against the agency for allegedly leaking the videos to the media.

(With inputs from agencies)