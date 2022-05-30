New Delhi: The political blame game is rife following the arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jai in an eight-year-old alleged money laundering case. While AAP is linking the arrest to the upcoming election in Himachal Pradesh, and calling Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) action as political vendetta, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hailing the move and said the “truth has prevailed”. ED on Monday arrested Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case.Also Read - BJP Leader Vinay Katiyar Demands Ban On Entry Of Muslims In Gyanvapi, Calls Asaduddin Owaisi Insane

BJP’s former Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari called Kejriwal the mastermind and demanded his resignation. “Today it is well known that Arvind Kejriwal is a liar. Will you resign now if caught? Because he is the mastermind!!” he tweeted. Also Read - Arjun Singh, BJP Lok Sabha MP & Former West Bengal BJP Vice-President, Rejoins TMC

Also Read - Kerala: LDF Wins 24 Of 42 Seats In Local Body By-Polls, UDF Bags 12

Taking To Twitter, BJP leader Kapil Mishra also called Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal as the main culprit and demanded his resignation. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Today Satyendar Jain has been caught. Tomorrow, it will be Kejriwal’s turn to get caught.”

आज सत्येंद्र जैन पकड़ा गया है, कल केजरीवाल भी पकड़ा जाएगा पांच साल पहले मैंने सत्ता कुर्सी सब दांव पर लगाकर सत्येंद्र जैन के करप्शन को सर्वजनिक किया था ED में शिकायत भी दर्ज कराई थी केजरीवाल ने बार बार सब जानते हुए सत्येंद्र जैन को क्लीन चिट दी आज सच सबके सामने है pic.twitter.com/T4ngszzjYh — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 30, 2022

“Five years ago, I brought Satyendar Jain’s corruption before the people by putting the power chair at stake. A complaint was also lodged in the ED. Knowing everything, again and again, Kejriwal gave a clean chit to Satyendar Jain. Today, the truth is in front of everyone,” said Mishra.

“I had filed a case against Satyendra Jain in ED in 2017. Satyendra Jain is only a puppet, the real culprit is Kejriwal. He repeatedly gave clean chit to Jain. Kejriwal should resign immediately. Today Satyendra Jain has gone to jail, one day Kejriwal will also go to jail,” he said in another tweet.

On the other hand, AAP has claimed that Jain’s arrest was politically motivated as he is party’s AAP’s incharge for Himachal Pradesh elections and the BJP is afraid of losing the polls.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested in an eight-year-old “fake” case by the Enforcement Directorate as he is the AAP’s incharge for Himachal Pradesh elections and the BJP is afraid of losing the polls, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. “Satyendar Jain has been facing a fake case for the last eight years. The ED has called him for questioning multiple times. For many years, the ED had stopped calling as they did not find anything. Now, once again, the ED action has started because Satyendar Jain is the election in charge of Himachal Pradesh,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said following the arrest.

The Case

The ED has recently provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd and Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain. All the three women are relatives of the Delhi Health Minister.

The ED sources said that they learnt during the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case that during the period 2015-16, when Jain was a public servant, the above mentioned companies, owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the Hawala route.

These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land, or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.