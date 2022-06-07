New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s aide. Over Rs 2 crore cash and gold weighing 1.8 kg have been seized during searches. The agency said Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Naveen Jain are the Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Ltd and they “directly or indirectly assisted Satyendra Jain in money laundering”.Also Read - Kuwait Supermarket Removes Indian Products From Shelves Over Prophet Mohammed Remarks Row

"As per CBI's case, Satyendar Jain, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were Directors of four companies (companies allegedly used to launder money) and Satyendra Jain resigned as Director of these companies after becoming Minister in the Delhi Government," it said to NDTV.

According to the probe agency officials, the raids, including that at the residential premises of Jain in Delhi , are being conducted as part of a "follow up" in the case, officials said. The probe agency has been given custody of Jain till June 9.

Satyendra Jain Arrested

Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the trial court on May 31 remanded him to the ED’s custody till June 9.

While remanding Jain to the ED’s custody, the trial court had allowed his plea that during the time of enquiry/investigation of the accused, one advocate of the accused shall be allowed to remain present at a safe distance where he can see the accused but not hear him.

The ED had assailed the order before the high court on the ground that it was contrary to various decisions of the Supreme Court and the law.

Lawyers representing Jain had opposed the agency’s plea and said it was an “extraordinary case” as the prosecution has filed the petition despite the law being against them.

It was argued that the Supreme Court has consistently allowed a system where the lawyer is available at a distance but prosecution was terming them mere orders.

Before the trial court, the investigating agency had submitted that there was a chequered layer of money and it was trying to find out if somebody else’s money was being laundered and whether there were other potential beneficiaries.

“The money has not stopped at Rs 4.81 crore. It is beyond. Some facts we don’t have, but the accused is aware,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said, adding that the likelihood of tampering with evidence could not be ruled out till the agency ascertained the real trail.

(With Agency Inputs)