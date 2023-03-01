Top Recommended Stories

  • Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi To Be Appointed Delhi Ministers After Sisodia, Satyendar Jain’s Resignations

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi To Be Appointed Delhi Ministers After Sisodia, Satyendar Jain’s Resignations

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj and party leader Atishi are likely to be the new ministers of the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet.

Updated: March 1, 2023 11:41 AM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

atishi, saurabh bhardwaj, manish sisodia
Sources quoted by news agency ANI claimed Arvind Kejriwal has sent names of AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi to Delhi LG to be elevated as ministers in the cabinet.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj and party leader Atishi are likely to be the new ministers of the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet. The development comes a day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accepted the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Published Date: March 1, 2023 11:33 AM IST

Updated Date: March 1, 2023 11:41 AM IST

More Stories