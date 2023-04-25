Home

SC Notice To Delhi Police On Women Wrestlers’ Plea Seeking FIR Against WFI Ex-Chief, Says ‘Serious Allegation’

Several national award winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Wrestlers Protest Live Updates: The protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, moved Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi government and others on a plea of seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, said: “There are serious allegation in plea on behest of international wrestlers with regards to sexual harassment meted out to them. Issue notice returnable on Friday. Liberty to serve standing counsel NCT Delhi. The complaints which form an attachment in sealed cover and shall be again resealeda.”.

The plea was mentioned before the bench by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Narendra Hooda, representing the wrestlers. Sibal submitted that this is the wrestlers’ matter and they are sitting in dharna, and seven women have complained and one is a minor.

The top wrestlers had said they have nothing to do with the WFI polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into their allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.

Several national award winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

On Sunday, one protesting wrestler told a news agency that as many as seven women grapplers, including a minor, have tried to lodge a complaint at Parliament Street police station but “the police officers refused to file an FIR”.

They had sought to mobilise nationwide support by appealing to ‘khaps’, ‘panchayats’ and several other organisations to back their cause.

