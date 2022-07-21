New Delhi: A school bus carrying 21 children caught fire in the middle of a road in Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday afternoon. A WagonR car, which was parked just next to the ill-fated bus, also caught fire.Also Read - Darna Mana Hai: 5 Places In Maharashtra Spookier Than Rajasthan's Bhangarh

"A fire call received about a school bus from Bal Bharti Public School near Sec-7, Rohini. Total of 3 fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire was in the bus carrying 21 children & the driver, along with 3 other cars; all children & the driver safely evacuated", said Delhi Fire Service.

