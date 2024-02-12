Home

Section 144 In Delhi: Are Weddings Allowed Or Will They Be Cancelled? Know Here

Ahead of the Farmers Protest, Section 144 has been imposed in the whole of Delhi for 30 days. Does this mean that weddings will not be allowed and will stand cancelled?

New Delhi: The Farmers Protest is scheduled to take place on February 13, 2024 where a march will be conducted from Haryana to Delhi. The farmer associations will ‘peacefully protest’ to have a conversation with the Central government for various demands including the enactment of a law regarding the MSP of crops. Ahead of the protest, Haryana government has imposed Section 144 in Panchkula and a few other districts of the state; Delhi Govt had also initially imposed Section 144 at the Delhi-UP Borders and Shahadara and Gandhi Nagar in the city. In a latest update, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire city and not just for Feb 13 but for the next 30 days, till March 12, 2024. Several restrictions have been announced including prohibition of public gatherings. Does this mean that weddings scheduled to take place in Delhi will be cancelled? Read to know details…

