Security Breach At Delhi Airport As 'Drug Addict' Intrudes Airfield

In a major security breach, an intruder, allegedly a drug addict, entered the airfield at the Delhi Airport on Saturday.

New Delhi: A major security breach occurred at the Delhi airport, day after Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, as an intruder entered the airport. Officials said a security breach took place at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on January 27, raising concerns and prompting authorities to promptly increase security measures to address the situation.

As per airport officials, an intruder was spotted in the airfield by an Air India pilot on Saturday night.

“An Air India pilot reported spotting an intruder around 11.30 pm as the flight landed safely and taxied to the parking bay,” they said.

“The Air India pilot reported to air traffic controllers (ATC) that a man had crossed in front of the aircraft during taxing. ATC promptly alerted the Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC), leading to swift action by CISF, who apprehended the intruder and handed over to the local police,” a senior airport official told news agency ANI.

The Delhi Police said the accused was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

“Primary investigation revealed that the accused is a drug addict and hails from Haryana’s Nuh district,” they said.

The Delhi Police, however, refuted any charges of security lapses on their part as the security of the airport is tasked to CISF and DIAL

“Airport security under CISF and DIAL..No Delhi police security lapse…,” they said.

The Delhi Airport, which was on a high alert in view of Republic Day and VVIP movement on the occasion, was shaken by the security lapse, prompting heightened vigilance from security and safety agencies.

Officials said an internal committee has been formed and investigations are underway to address and probe the incident

“Authorities have treated the incident with utmost seriousness, categorising it as a massive security breach and taking extensive measures to address the matter,” they said.

CISF, airport police, and DIAL are yet to provide an immediate response regarding the unauthorised entry of intruders onto the active airfield.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Minister of Civil Aviation has imposed heavy penalties on Mumbai airport (90 lakh) and IndiGo (1.2 cr) this month due to a violation of safety rules, the incident was reported where passengers were left seated and eating openly in the airport apron area.

(With inputs from agencies)

