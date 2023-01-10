Home

News

Delhi

Security Guard Shot Dead, Rs 8 Lakh Looted From Cash Van Near ICICI ATM In Delhi’s Wazirabad

Security Guard Shot Dead, Rs 8 Lakh Looted From Cash Van Near ICICI ATM In Delhi’s Wazirabad

A guard was shot dead and Rs 8 lakh looted from a cash van at an ICICI ATM near Jagatpuri flyover in Wazirabad.

A security guard was shot dead and nearly 8 lakh rupees looted from an ICICI ATM cash van in Delhi.

New Delhi: A security guard as shot dead and nearly Rs 8 lakh looted from a cash van near an ATM in Wazirabad on Tuesday. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said the guard protecting the van was shot at by the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving a call around 5pm about a firing incident and loot of a cash van near Jagatpuri flyover in Wazirabad. “At around 4:50 pm today, one cash van had arrived at ICICI ATM near Jagatpuri flyover for depositing cash. One person came from behind and fired at the cash van guard and fled away taking the money,” said DCP Kalsi.

“The guard was rushed to the hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’,” Kalsi said. “As of now, we have learnt that ₹8lakh was looted. Since another employee of the cash van who has the logbook of the cash went to the hospital with the injured guard, we are still in the process of verifying the exact looted amount,” he added.