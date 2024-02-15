Security Tightened At Delhi High Court After It Receives Email Threatening ‘Biggest Bomb Blast’

The police have started an investigation based on the mail. Security has been heightened around the court complex.

Security Tightened At Delhi High Court After It Receives Email Threatening 'Biggest Bomb Blast'

New Delhi: Security has been tightened at the Delhi High Court after the Registrar General of the High Court received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday. The email, written in the name of Balvant Desai, stated that a bomb blast would occur on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The email message, which was sent to the Registrar General, stated, “I will blow you up with a bomb on 15/02/2024. This will be the biggest blast. You may enhance your security as much as possible and call all the ministers. Everyone will be blown up.”

Trending Now

In response to the threat, the High Court has initiated an inquiry into the email and is conducting a security drill today. The purpose of the security drill is to ensure that all necessary precautions are in place to protect the court premises and the people present within it. The Delhi Police and other law enforcement agencies have also been alerted and are working closely with the High Court to investigate the matter and provide additional security.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.