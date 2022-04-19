New Delhi: Senior citizens in the national Capital who are being administered covid booster shots in Moolchand hospital have been complaining of poor arrangements at the vaccination camp. Many people also took to social media to complain about the mismanagement and lack of basic facilities like drinking water and adequate chairs at the center. The elders and their family members have also complained that the vaccination drive was slow which caused great deal of inconvenience were caused to the beneficiaries.Also Read - Covid Booster Dose For All Adults From April 10; Which Vaccine To Be Administered, Cost Of Jab

Covid Booster dose camp at Delhi’s Moolchand hospital should at least ensure basic facilities like drinking water and adequate chairs. Old people would feel comfortable. @SatyendarJain #DelhiBoosterDose pic.twitter.com/NMCr0Q1spp — Puja Sethi (@pujasethi11) April 19, 2022

On March 1, the Centre extended its vaccination drive from frontline health workers to senior citizens above the age of 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities.

In this phase of the drive, twice as many private hospitals are serving as vaccination centres than government hospitals. While government hospitals are offering vaccines for free, private hospitals have been allowed to charge a maximum of Rs 250 per dose.