Senior Citizens To Soon Enjoy Free Luxury Bus Rides Under Delhi Govt’s Pilgrimage Scheme

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is considering sending senior citizens to pilgrimage sites near the national capital on luxury buses under Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.

(Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi will soon offer free luxury bus rides for senior citizens visiting Ayodhya and other nearby pilgrimage sites. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is considering sending senior citizens to pilgrimage sites near the national capital on luxury buses under Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.

“I want every elderly person in Delhi to go on a pilgrimage but sometimes, trains are unavailable. So, luxury buses can be used to send them to nearby pilgrimage places like Ayodhya,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

