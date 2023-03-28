Home

Several Areas In Delhi May See Water Supply Shortage From March 28 | Here’s Why

The jal board has asked the residents to store sufficient water for any emergency need. The authorities are also arranging water tanker facilities for the affected areas.

Water Supply Shortage In Parts Of Delhi: Several areas in Delhi may face water supply shortages from Tuesday evening due to high-level pollutants being received in the Yamuna river, said a notification by the Delhi Jal Board. Water production has been curtailed by 10-15 per cent from Water Treatment Plants of Wazirabad and Chandrawal. Therefore, Water supply will be available at low pressure from the evening of 28.03.2023 to till the situation improves.

List of Affected Areas

Water supply will be available at low pressure from the evening of 28.03.2023 to till the situation improves.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DJBMissionMode pic.twitter.com/8hMt3wHGWe — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) March 28, 2023

Helpline number

Central Control Room: 1916, 011-23538495

