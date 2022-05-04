New Delhi: Several domestic and international flights were on Wednesday diverted and delayed at IGI airport due to rain and hailstorm in the national capital that brough huge respite from the blistering heatwave in the city. As per a report by news agency ANI, two domestic and one international flight were diverted and several other flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi due to rain and followed by strong winds.Also Read - Rain, Hailstorm Hit Parts of Delhi-NCR, Bring Respite From Blistering Heatwave

According to the airport sources, the sudden change in weather impacted the flight operations at IGI airport. At least three flights including an International flight are being diverted to Jaipur airport.

"All the diversions happened between 5.55 PM to 6.20 PM as the weather was bad and safe landing was not possible," the airport authorities said.

#WATCH Rain lashes parts of Delhi, calming down the temperatures as it gives much-needed respite to people amid scorching heat (Visuals from North Avenue) pic.twitter.com/zNn1ilBLif — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

The authorities also added that both the flights from Sharjah to Delhi and flight from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Jaipur.

Earlier in the evening, a hailstorm and a bout of rain in parts of Delhi brought a much-needed respite from the tormenting heat. The impact is likely to linger for another day.

However, the IMD said the temperature will start rising from Friday with heatwave conditions returning by Sunday.

The strong winds, rain and hailstorm brought the temperature down from 37 degrees Celsius at 4 PM to 31 degrees Celsius at 6 PM in Delhi, according to the IMD.

People in Rohini, Pitampura, Najafgarh, Ashok Vihar and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorm along with rain and winds gusting up to 50 kmph.

Apart from Delhi, several parts in Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and west and central Uttar Pradesh also witnessed hailstorms and light rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department had said a partly cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next two days.

The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heatwave is predicted until May 8, an IMD official said.

With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The city’s normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius.