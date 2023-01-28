Top Recommended Stories
Several Routes To Be Diverted For Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi| Check Detailed Traffic Advisory Here
Delhi: In the week long celebration of 74th Republic Day, the patriotic festivities will culminate with the beating retreat ceremony on January 29 (Sunday) and will be held on Vijay Chowk in Delhi. I
Delhi: In the week long celebration of 74th Republic Day, the patriotic festivities will culminate with the beating retreat ceremony on January 29 (Sunday) and will be held on Vijay Chowk in Delhi. In view of this grand parade, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a set of advisories as movement will remain restricted in few routes.
Also Read:
- Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan Flirts With Salman Khan's Dabangg After Incredibly Unexpected Second Day, Check Detailed Report
- Republic Day 2023: Students of Aditya Birla World Academy Honour Army Soldiers With Handmade Cards
- Video: Stunning Light Show At Parliament, North And South Block On Republic Day Is A Treat For The Eyes
According to an advisory issued by traffic police, the movement of traffic restrictions will be put in place on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m and Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic.
Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023 Traffic Diversions
While traffic will be restricted on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and ‘C’ Hexagon, vehicles will not be allowed on the following roads:
- Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout
- Krishi Bhawan roundabout
- beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout
- Krishna Menon Marg roundabout
- Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk.
List Of Alternate Routes To Take
The traffic police advised commuters to take alternate routes like:
- Ring Road
- Ridge Road
- Aurobindo Marg
- Madarsa T-Point
- Lodhi Road
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg
- Safdarjung Road
- Kamal Ataturk Marg
- Rani Jhansi Road
- Minto Road
List Of Bus Diversions
The advisory further said that the buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on Sunday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate.
Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and ‘C’ Hexagon (after 8 p.m.).
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.