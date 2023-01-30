Home

Several School Children Injured After 3 Buses Collide Near Delhi’s IGI Stadium, Video Emerges | WATCH

Delhi IGI Stadium Accident: Preliminary ionvestigations suggested that the mishap took place as one of the buses went out of control due to the brake failure.

Delhi Bus Accident: At least five school children were injured after three buses collided with each other near Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. All the injured students have been rushed to hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has emerged wherein people can be seen evacuating children from the window of the buses.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the mishap took place as one of the buses went out of control due to the brake failure.

Meanwhile, police officials reached the spot and further investigations are underway.