New Delhi: Several SpiceJet flights were stopped from operating from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday as the airline failed to make the requisite daily payment to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). Following this, Air Traffic Control (an Arm of AAI) was directed not to give clearance to the SpiceJet's aircraft to take-off.

"Due to a technical glitch in SAP, the automatic daily payment could not be processed. The same is being made manually to AAI which has been apprised of the issue. SpiceJet's flight operations are now continuing normally," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Meanwhile, several flyers took to Twitter to narrate their ordeal. "Been sitting at the tarmac aboard @flyspicejet flight SG-191 (DEL to BLR) for >45 minutes. Only communication from your team is that "there has been some mixup in paperwork with ATC". What's up", tweeted a user.

Check out some of the tweets here:-

Been sitting at the tarmac aboard @flyspicejet flight SG-191 (DEL to BLR) for >45 minutes. Only communication from your team is that “there has been some mixup in paperwork with ATC”. What’s up @flyspicejet ?! pic.twitter.com/PXwjvBNqrT — Ankita Pradhan (@ankitapradhan) May 20, 2022

@flyspicejet #worstairline They make you get in the bus and tell you there is a technical issue in flight and it will take 40 mins to board from bus to the flight!! Still waiting to board, doors closed, suffocation max #SG3323 #SpiceJet!! Actually boarding time 10:35 ! — Priyanka Chawla (@Pri27011989) May 20, 2022

For the unversed, SpiceJet has been put on “cash and carry” mode since 2020, owing to the budget carrier’s inability to clear airport dues. Notably, Airlines usually pay monthly charges to airport operators. Under the cash and carry mode, carriers have to make payments on a daily basis to avail services for their flights.