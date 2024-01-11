Sextortion: How A Video Call Duped Ayurvedic Doctor Of Rs 8.56 Lakh In East Delhi’s Khichripur Area

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are working to identify and apprehend the culprits. They have urged the public to be cautious while interacting with strangers online and to refrain from engaging in any explicit activities.

New Delhi: An Ayurvedic doctor in east Delhi’s Khichripur area was allegedly duped of over Rs 8 lakh by a sextortion gang in the name of deleting an “obscene” video of him in east Delhi’s Khichripur area. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in the digital world and the need to be vigilant. According to a police complaint registered at the local cybercrime division in the eastern district, a 71-year-old physician recalls getting a video call last year on July 13, which he attended. “The caller was a woman, she shouted that someone needed medical help and the call got disconnected. I thought that some patient needed my help,” read the FIR.

The complainant further told the police that he got a video call again late at night, but could not attend the it as he was sleeping. On July 14, he got a call again and the moment he received it, he saw a woman undressing, police said citing the FIR. “I immediately disconnected the call and switched off my mobile phone. On July 15, when I turned on my phone, I started getting calls from different people who introduced themselves as personnel of Delhi Police and told me that my video went viral on social media,” the FIR read according to PTI.

The complainant told police that he started getting threat calls from different numbers regarding the video. “I was under pressure and fear as the callers were saying that the video went viral on several social media platforms. They extorted money in the name of arrest of the accused in Mumbai, travel expenses, court expenses. They (accused) extorted a total of Rs 8.59 lakh so far and threatened me with dire consequences,” the complainant told the police.

An FIR under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and police said the matter is being probed.

“Teams have been formed to nab the accused. We are checking mobile number details. Accused will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said.

What is sextortion? Sextortion is a form of blackmail where the perpetrator threatens to release explicit photos or videos of the victim unless they pay a sum of money.

What should I do if I become a victim of sextortion? If you become a victim of sextortion, it is important to not give in to the demands of the scammer. Instead, report the incident to the police and seek legal assistance. It is also advisable to avoid engaging in explicit activities online and to be cautious of sharing personal information with strangers. NOTE: This incident serves as a wake-up call for everyone to be more vigilant and aware of the dangers that exist in the digital world. It highlights the importance of maintaining privacy and not falling prey to the tactics of scammers and extortionists.

