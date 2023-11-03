Sextortion Scam: Delhi Man Receives WhatsApp Video Call, Nude Woman On Other Side; Here’s What Happened Next

On July 18, the victim got a WhatsApp video call in which a woman was sitting undressed. By the time the man could understand anything, she took a screenshot of the call with the victim's face.

New Delhi: An elderly man in Delhi was extorted of Rs 12.8 lakh by cybercriminals who threatened him with obscene screenshots of his video call with a woman on social media. The Cyber cell of Shahdara have arrested two Rajasthan residents in this regard. The accused have been identified as Barkhat Khan (32) and Rizwan (22).

On July 18, the victim got a WhatsApp video call in which a woman was sitting undressed. By the time the man could understand anything, she took a screenshot of the call with the victim’s face. Soon after, he started getting calls from different mobile numbers where the caller claimed that they were speaking from Cyber Crime Delhi. They threatened to upload the screenshot of him online and demanded money, they said.

When the victim did not pay heed, the accused sent an image of the woman, purportedly showing her dead and hanging. The accused threatened him again and then the elderly man transferred Rs 12,80,000 in the bank account provided by the accused, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Meena said the team first arrested Khan from Alwar. Three mobile phones and several sim cards were recovered from his possession.

During his interrogations, it was found that a syndicate was operating to cheat and extort the people by making such video calls, Meena said, adding that multiple raids were conducted and Rizwan was arrested from Deeg. Police said their further interrogations are on.

Similar incidents

Earlier in May, a 75-year-old resident of Vasant Kunj fell victim to a sextortion scam and was cheated out of Rs 7.34 lakhs by cyber criminals. KN Joshi, the victim, was deceived through an explicit video chat followed by an extortion demand.

According to Joshi’s complaint filed with the Delhi Police on January 15, he received a message from a woman named Anjali Sharma, who initiated a video call during which a woman appeared nude.

