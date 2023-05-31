Home

News

Delhi

Bought Knife From Haridwar, Threw It Near Rithala Metro Station After Murder: Shocking Details Emerge In Shahbad Dairy Case

Bought Knife From Haridwar, Threw It Near Rithala Metro Station After Murder: Shocking Details Emerge In Shahbad Dairy Case

After stabbing Sakshi to death, Sahil went to a nearby park in Shahbad Dairy area and sat there for a while, police said.

Delhi: The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera in the area.

New Delhi: The brutal killing of a 16-year-old girl in north-west Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Sunday was not a “crime of passion”, as earlier suspected, but a premeditated murder, the Delhi police said. According to the latest investigation in the gruesome murder case, the accused Sahil planned the murder for over three days and was triggered by a verbal spat between them.

The cops also said that the knife used by the accused for killing the 16-year-old girl, Sakshi was bought by him around 15 days ago from Haridwar and was later disposed near Rithala Metro Station after the crime. Police are still looking for the knife, they said.

You may like to read

The accused had planned the murder after Sakshi rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend their relationship.

Trending Now

How The Brutal Murder Unfolded

Thursday, May 25: Sahil was angry that Sakshi was ignoring him from the last fortnight or so. He confronts her in front of her friends, demands she get back into a relationship. She rebuffs him and her friend threaten him.

Sunday, May 28: The girl goes to public toilet to change her cloths to attend a friend’s son’s birthday party. As she comes out, Sahil attacks her with a knife and then smaches her head with a stone slab, even as passers-by watch the assault. It was around 8:40 PM then.

Sunday, May 28: Sahil escapes the spot, reaches east Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT. He changes two buses on his way to his aunt’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Monday, May 29: Sahil calls his mother, following which the police with the help of her call details record, got to know his location. He was arrested from Bulandshashr.

In his statement to the police, which is part of the FIR, the victim’s father said his daughter knew Sahil and that she used to often mention his name. “She was friends with him for a year. We tried to make her understand that she was young and should focus on her studies. But whenever we told her to stay away from Sahil, she would get upset and go to her friend’s place,” the girl’s father said.

5 Shocking Details About Shahbad Dairy Murder

Sahil bought knife from Haridwar: According to police, the knife used by the accused in the brutal murder in Delhi was bought by him around 15 days ago from Haridwar. He admitted to the police that he bought the knife from Haridwar. According to police, since Sahil bought the knife days before the incident, it is not unlikely he was planning to kill her. Yet he claimed that he killed the girl in a fit of rage because she was constantly ignoring him, they said. Sahil went to park after murder: After stabbing Sakshi to death, Sahil went to a nearby park in Shahbad Dairy area and sat there for a while, police said. Accused threw knife near Rithala Metro Station: Sahil threw the knife in nearby bushes near Rithala Metro Station after the crime. Police are still looking for the knife. Accused planned the murder 3 days ago: The accused planned to kill Sakshi after the 16-year-old snubbed him in front of her friends and refused to reconcile. She was with her friend Bhawna and her boyfriend Jhabru at the time. Jhabru too threatened to beat Sahil if he came near Sakshi, police said. The girl had broken up with Sahil eight days ago. Sahil claims Sakshi was keen to get back with ex-bf: Sahil claimed that Sakshi was constantly ignoring him for the last three to four months and wanted to get back with her former boyfriend Praveen as he had a bike. Sakshi was in a relationship with Praveen for three to four years before her relationship with Sahil. Praveen, who is also in his 20s, is presently in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur and has been asked to come to Delhi to join the probe.

According to police, Sakshi and Sahil had been seeing each other since June 2021. But for the last three to four months, she started moving away from the accused, they said.

Sahil was produced at a Delhi court here which sent him in police remand for two days.

Police said they will recreate the scene of the crime and also check Sahil’s mobile phone and social media accounts to know whether he was in touch with other girls.

According to police, none of the bystanders made a PCR call. It was a police informer who alerted the police about the incident following which a team was rushed to the spot around 9.30 pm after a 25-minute dealy, a police official said.

Special CP Sanjay Singh in a tweet urged people to call the police when they face such an extraordinary situation. “Neither any of the eyewitnesses to the murder of the girl child Sakshi nor anyone in the locality made any PCR Call to Delhi Police.

“An ordinary person facing extraordinary circumstances, seeing a fellow citizen in a life-and-death situation can help. Stay calm and call 112,” the officer tweeted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES