Shahbad Dairy Murder: Anger Over Breakup Drove Sahil To Kill Girl, Say Police; Here’s How Cops Caught Him

A senior police officer said the accused suspected the victim of having an affair with her ex-boyfriend and had allegedly threatened her a few days ago that he would kill her.

Never saw Sahil. We demand justice for our daughter, said the mother of the 16-year-old minor victim.

New Delhi: Sahil, the man behind the murder of 16-year-old Sakshi in Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi’s Rohini, was enraged over the victim’s decision to end their relationship which triggered the horrific act, the police said. He was angry because the two had stopped talking to each other, which eventually led him to brutally murder, according to a preliminary probe.

“The girl was in relationship with Sahil since 2021, but of late they often fought over things and shared a strained relationship. She eventually stopped talking to him and wanted to end her relationship with him, but he kept approaching her and wanted to reunite with her,” a officer told PTI.

A senior police officer said the accused suspected the victim of having an affair with her ex-boyfriend and had allegedly threatened her a few days ago that he would kill her. “Initial probe also revealed that Sahil had suspicion that she had started talking to her former boyfriend and got into a relationship with him. He had also apparently threatened to kill her,” he said.

“… Even on Saturday, they had a fight which further worsened their relation. This could be the reason behind the murder,” he said.

Police are also trying to know more about a tattoo the victim had on her hand bearing the name “Praveen” which they say could also be a cause of frequent fights between Sahil and the girl and her eventual killing.

Sahil brutally killed the 16-year-old girl Sunday evening by stabbing her over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a cement slab.

In all, the girl, Sakshi, was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was ruptured. The final autopsy report is awaited, police said.

How police traced Sahil

Revealing the details of how the accused was arrested, the police sources told news agency ANI that while Sahil switched off his phone and went into hiding after the incident, he made a phone call to his father which gave away his location.

The accused, Sahil (20), was arrested from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to a location in Uttar Pradesh, they said. “A phone by his aunt (bua) to his father informing him about Sahil’s sudden arrival helped police to nab him from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. His medical examination was conducted and by Monday night, he will reach Delhi, following which police will further interrogate him,” a senior police officer said.

The accused had switched off his mobile phone after the incident and headed for his aunt’s house in Bulandshahr in a bus, police said.

Bystanders did not make PCR call for 25-30 minutes

According to the police, there was a delay of about 25 minutes in informing the police about the incident. None of the bystanders made a PCR call and it was a police informer who alerted the police about the incident, following which a police team was rushed to the spot around 9.30 pm.

DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said that at around 9.35 pm, a police informer informed the beat staff regarding the murder of a girl and asked them to come immediately. However, the time stamp on the CCTV footage of the incident shows its time being captured as 8.45 pm.

“Though time stamps on CCTVs aren’t accurate, we found there was a delay of 25-30 minutes in reporting the crime. None of the locals or passerby seen in the CCTV made a PCR call. The body was lying at the spot and was later found by our informer. The informer called the beat officer around 9.35 pm. There was no delay in police teams responding to the incident as the beat staff reached the spot within minutes,” said an officer.

Police said the victim had told her parents that she had been staying with one of her friends, Neetu, who has two children and lives in one-room set, police said. Sakshi was staying with her friend for the past 15 days.

