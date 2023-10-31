‘Sharab Ghotala Is A Ghotala Of Kejriwal, By Kejriwal, For Kejriwal’; BJP On ED Summons To Kejriwal

The BJP reacted sharply to the developments as senior party leaders issued separate statements on the issue.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Media Centre, Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

ED Summons To Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Monday summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy Case on November 2. He has been issued the summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and according to the sources, the agency will record his statement once he deposes before the investigating officer of the case in Delhi.

On ED summoning CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Harish Khurana said, “We’ve just received the news that ED has summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and asked to appear before them on 2nd November. This becomes even more important after the SC rejected the bail plea of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia this morning. Arvind Kejriwal is the mastermind and kingpin of the Delhi Excise Policy case.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On ED summoning CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Harish Khurana says, “We’ve just received the news that ED has summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case & asked to appear before them on 2nd November…This becomes even more… pic.twitter.com/0mc0uLczCb — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

“When the Liquor scam came to the fore, we were saying since starting that CM Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin in the scam. When SC denied the bail plea of Manish Sisodia and established that Rs 338 crore money trailing, so, Arvind Kejriwal has to tell that where have they spent Rs 338 crore. Arvind Kejriwal and his entire team who calls themselves honest, their faces have been unveiled,” said Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva.

#WATCH | Delhi: On ED summoning CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva says, “When the Liquor scam came to the fore, we were saying since starting that CM Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin in the scam. When SC denied the bail plea of Manish Sisodia and established… pic.twitter.com/vW49uV6ppN — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

Senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “The ‘sharab ghotala (liquor scam)’ is a ‘ghotala (scam)’ of Kejriwal, by Kejriwal, for Kejriwal. Mr Kejriwal is the mastermind, the kingpin of the ‘sharab ghotala (liquor scam)’. There is no doubt left in it anymore. Today law enforcement agencies and all the investigation they have done so far has been vindicated by the Supreme Court.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On ED summoning CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, “…The ‘sharab ghotala’ is a ‘ghotala’ of Kejriwal, by Kejriwal, for Kejriwal. Mr Kejriwal is the mastermind, the kingpin of the ‘sharab ghotala’. There is no doubt left in it anymore. Today… pic.twitter.com/19Wz58TvZW — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been asked to depose at the ED’s Delhi office at 11 am on November 2. This is the first time that the Delhi CM has been summoned by the central agency. Earlier in April he was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It is to be noted that the ED issued the summon to Kejriwal hours after the Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is the prime accused in the liquor case.

Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26, 2023, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy “scam” while the Enforcement Directorate arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI’s FIR on March 9.

