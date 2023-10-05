CM Arvind Kejriwal Ready To Give 3 Delhi Seats To Congress: Sharad Pawar

The NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that Arvind Kejriwal has told him that he was ready to give three out of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to Congress.

New Delhi: In the latest political development in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is ready to give three out of 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar informed on Wednesday, stating that Kejriwal agreed to give seats to the Grand Old Party after the recent discussion.

“I had a talk with Arvind Kejriwal once about Delhi seats. As of today, Congress has zero seats in Delhi. Kejriwal urged me to discuss with Congress that out of seven, he (Kejriwal) was ready to give three seats to the grand old party and resolve the issue,” Pawar said durign the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023.

