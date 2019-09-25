New Delhi: In a brutal incident, a 32-year-old Gurgaon man has stabbed his parents as he thought his parents were giving more attention and importance to his younger sibling. His father, Sushil Mehta, died on the spot and the mother, Chander Mehta, was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

The younger sibling, Mayank Mehta, who was also an eyewitness of the incident, filed a complaint with the police.

As Mayank said, Rishabh used to fight with his parents quite often. When the incident took place Mayank was not at home. His uncle called him and informed that Rishabh stabbed both his parents in a fit of outrage.

When Mayank reached home, he found that Rishabh was still stabbing their parents. As he tried to stop him, Rishabh attacked him as well.

According to an IANS report, Mayank rushed his parents to a nearby hospital where Sushil Mehta was declared brought dead. The doctors there referred his mother to AIIMS trauma centre. She has received multiple stab wounds in stomach and chest.

The accused fled the spot immediately but was nabbed on Tuesday from the same locality. He was booked under murder and attempt to murder.