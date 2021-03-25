New Delhi: A shootout was reported outside the national capital’s GTB Hospital after a wanted criminal escaped from police custody on Thursday afternoon, police said. The shootout took place around 12.30 pm when the third batallion of the Delhi Police was taking gangster Kuldeep alias Fajja to the hospital for treatment in OPD, a senior police officer said. Also Read - GNCTD Amendment Bill Passed To Stop Arvind Kejriwal's Good Work, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

"Outside the hospital building, five persons came in a Scorpio car and a motorcycle and fired at he third batallion of the police in an attempt to release the accused from police custody," he said.

During the encounter, one assailant died on the spot and one got injured, while one was caught by police. The remaining accused, including Kuldeep, fled, police said.

Joint CP Eastern range said, “An accused was brought to GTB Hospital for treatment today. Outside hospital premises, 5 persons fired at a police party in attempt to release the accused from custody. 1 assailant died, 1 assailant injured and caught, remaining accused ran away.”