Shraddha Murder Case: 5 Questions Aaftab Was Asked During 9-Hour Polygraph Test

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: During the nine and half hour interrogation, Poonawalla was asked questions about his family, childhood, his relationship with Shraddha and the hidden evidences

shraddha walker case

Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla— the prime accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case underwent a marathon polygraph test on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in New Delhi’s Rohini. During the nine and half hour interrogation, Poonawalla was asked questions about his family, childhood, his relationship with Shraddha and the hidden evidences. This was the second session of the polygraph test. Poonawalla had undergone the first session of the lie-detector interrogation on Tuesday. FSL, Rohini Director Deepa Verma stated that if required the accused can be called again on Friday.

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: 5 Questions Aaftaab Was Asked During Polygraph Test

What triggered him to kill live-in partner Shraddha Walker? If it was a planned murder or he did it in a fit of rage like he claimed in the court? All the sequence of event that transpired ever since they started dating Details about the case? Kind of weapon he used to chop her body into multiple parts How he decided to dispose of the body in such a gruesome manner? Details about the places he went to hide the evidences Officials also interrogated him about his childhood, friends and his relationship with Shraddha

Meanwhile, Delhi Police seized five knives from the flat of Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The recovered knives were sent to FSL for examination to ascertain if these were used in commission of the crime. “If these knives were used during commission of the crime, will be ascertained only after forensic examination which takes time,” said a source.