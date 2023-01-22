Top Recommended Stories
Forensic, Electronic Evidence, 100 Testimonies — The Core Of 3000-Page Chargesheet In Shraddha Murder Case
The cops have also used the accused's confessions, narco test results and forensic test reports in the draft chargesheet.
Shraddha Murder Case: The Delhi Police have readied a 3000-page chargesheet against the accused Aaftab Poonawala in the Shraddha murder case. Legal experts will review this chargesheet. The chargesheet includes forensic and electronic evidence along with the testimonies of over 100 witnesses. The cops have also used the accused’s confessions, narco test results and forensic test reports in the draft chargesheet.
Also Read:
A Peak Into Delhi Police’s Investigation So Far In Sharddha Murder Case
The DNA sample of the bones that were recovered from the forests of Chhatarpur is the crucial evidence which has been included in the draft chargesheet. The DNA results proved that these bones belonged to Shraddha Walkar.
Apart from this Aaftab’s confession and narco test results have also been included as evidence but that would hold great significance in the court.
Delhi Police have also recovered a saw, several knives and many other tools from the flat where Walkar was killed last year.
Aaftab has been in judicial custody since November last year.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.