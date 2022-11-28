Shraddha Murder Case: Weapon Used To Dismember Shraddha’s Body Recovered: Reports

Shraddha's ring, which Aftab had gifted to another girl after her murder, has also been recovered.

Shraddha Murder Case: Weapon Used To Dismember Shraddha Recovered: Reports

Shraddha Murder Case: Seventeen days after the Shraddha murder case came to light, the Delhi Police achieved a big success on Monday as they recovered the weapon used in Shraddha’s murder. News agency ANI quoted Delhi Police sources as saying that Shraddha’s ring, which Aftab had gifted to another girl after her murder, has also been recovered.

This girl also came to Aftab’s flat after the murder. During that time pieces of Shraddha’s body were present in the fridge in that flat itself. Police said that Aftab had contacted the other girl through a dating app.

Meanwhile, the polygraph test of Aftab Amin Poonawala was conducted on Monday. He was brought from Tihar Jail to the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) at Rohini on Monday morning. Aftab’s 3 polygraph tests have been done so far. The first Test took place on 22 November, the second on 24, and the third on 25 November. Aftab has been asked 40 questions.

SHRADDHA WAS MURDERED ON MAY 8

According to the Delhi Police, 28-year-old Aftab murdered 27-year-old Shraddha on May 18. Both lived in a live-in relationship. Aftab had cut Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces and bought a 300-liter fridge to keep them from rotting. He used to go to the forest every night at 2 am for 18 days to throw the pieces of the dead body.