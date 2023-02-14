Home

News

Delhi

Shraddha Murder Rerun Shocks Delhi Again As Cops Recover Body From Fridge; Accused Held

Shraddha Murder Rerun Shocks Delhi Again As Cops Recover Body From Fridge; Accused Held

Once again the national capital has been shocked as a murder case, which is eerily similar to that of Shraddha Walkar murder case, has come to the fore. The accused has been arrested and further interrogation is on.

Once again the national capital is in shock as another murder case similar to Sharddha Murder has come to fore. (Representative image)

New Delhi: Another Shraddha-like murder case has come to the fore as the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering a girl and keeping her body in the fridge. According to the initial probe, the incident took place near Kashmere Gate ISBT area, where the accused, who has been identified as Sahil Gahlot, allegedly choked the girl to death in a car. Later, the accused took her body to his village near Uttam Nagar and kept it in a fridge at his dhaba.

Delhi Police have arrested the accused and further interrogation is on. Further details are awaited.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.